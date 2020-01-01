Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

December 12th 2019 - Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died at age 77. In December, he suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage and uderwent emergency surgery in New York City. (Source: AP/zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx)
January 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 3:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died.

He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

