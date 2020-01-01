Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
Victims of Johnson County plane crash identified
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT-FATAL SHOOTING
Memphis kidnapping suspect fatally shot in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during a traffic stop near the Mississippi River bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say officers responded to a report early Tuesday of two men who were seen forcing a man into the trunk of a car. Memphis police tried to pull over the car, but the driver didn't stop and crossed into Arkansas. There, police forced the vehicle to stop and the driver fled and was later shot and killed by police. Officers say a 61-year-old man was found alive inside the car's trunk.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Prosecutor clears Arkansas officers in fatal shooting of man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Two northwestern Arkansas police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man who police say “ambushed and executed” another officer. Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett on Monday ruled that Fayetteville police Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce were justified in the Dec. 7 shooting of 35-year-old London Phillips. Police say Phillips had fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr as Carr sat in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters and that Floyd and Eucce heard the shots from inside the station, ran outside and fatally shot Phillips.
ARKANSAS CASINOS
Arkansas high court allows commission to issue casino permit
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court will not prohibit the Racing Commission from issuing a casino license to applicants in one county after a company whose license was rejected called for an intervention. Arkansas voters legalized casino gambling in 2018 at racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis and sites in Jefferson and Pope counties. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the commission is allowed to issue a license in Pope County. A Pulaski County circuit judge will also not be required to expedite a case brought by a Mississippi gaming operator alleging sole claim to the license.
ABORTION RESTRICTIONS-ARKANSAS
Briefs filed to continue block on Arkansas abortion laws
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Opponents of laws limiting abortion in Arkansas are asking the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to continue a ban that temporarily blocks three Arkansas abortion restrictions. Federal Judge Kristine Baker has issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the restrictions while a lawsuit challenging them is pending. Monday's filing by the American Civil Liberties Union and others opposes Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office's appeal of Baker's ruling. The laws prohibit the procedure 18 weeks into pregnancy, require that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology, and prohibits doctors from performing an abortion if it's being sought because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA- ARKANSAS
2019 Report: Arkansas' cannabis shops rake in $28 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas agency's data shows that the state's dispensaries sold about $28 million worth of medical marijuana in the first calendar year of legal sales in the state. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reports that more than 4,200 pounds of medical marijuana was bought in the state this year, which accounts for more than $28.13 million. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that state regulators expect the industry to take off more early next year as the two remaining growing facilities begin full operations and the remaining dispensaries open. As of Friday, 14 of 32 licensed retailers had opened and two others are expected to open in the coming days.