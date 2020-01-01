Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

PRIEST ABUSE LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee Catholic diocese settles priest abuse lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic Diocese in Tennessee has settled a lawsuit out of court with a man who alleged two priests sexually abused him as a child. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that terms of the settlement were not disclosed by the Knoxville diocese. Attorneys for the man filed the lawsuit in July in Knox County Circuit Court. It alleged the sexual abuse occurred in the 1990s. The priests named in the lawsuit are dead.
GOLDEN EAGLES-EASTERN US
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
AP-US-WOMEN-IN-POLITICS-CHILD-CARE
As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Women are expected to run for office in high numbers in 2020, but many of them face financial hurdles paying for child care while they campaign. Candidates for federal office can tap their campaign accounts to pay for it, but it's a patchwork at the state level. Just six states have laws specifically allowing the use of campaign money for child care. In most states, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation. Female candidates say the expense is an unnecessary barrier and shows why more women are needed in positions of power.
TENNESSEE SHOOTING
Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are interviewing multiple witnesses after two men were shot and wounded in a parking lot outside a Walmart store. A Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the suspect fled in a vehicle. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on the injuries and police were interviewing multiple witnesses Tuesday afternoon. They also have called on the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.
ELK SHOT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee wildlife authorities charge man with killing elk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wildlife authorities say they have charged a man with killing an elk. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 33-year-old Sean Doney of Caryville is charged with with five violations after admitting to killing the animal on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area last month. The agency says officers seized a rifle from Doney. The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine helped recover the bullet. Local chapters of the National Wild Turkey Foundation had announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case. Doney is slated to appear in Campbell County court on Feb. 20.
AP-US-POLICE-OFFICER-FATAL-CRASH
Tennessee officer killed while chasing suspect on highway
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Tennessee was fatally hit by a car while chasing a suspect across a highway on foot. News outlets report 31-year-old Hendersonville police Officer Spencer Bristol died Monday night from injuries sustained in the Interstate 65 crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Bristol was driving after a fleeing car that car crashed. The agency says the driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested while the passenger fled on foot with Bristol in pursuit. Bristol was hit by oncoming traffic as he chased the man across the highway. The man briefly evaded authorities before being taken into custody.