Memphis mayor, council members sworn in for new term on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marked the start of a new decade and a new term for elected officials in Memphis. All 13 Memphis City Council members and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland were sworn in.
Strickland was re-elected to a second term in a landslide victory in October over former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton and Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
The city hosted the ceremony at the Rose Theatre on the campus of The University of Memphis. Federal appeals court judge Bernice Donald administered the oaths of office first to city court judges and city clerk Myron Lowery, then to all 13 Memphis City Council members and Mayor Jim Strickland.
“Four years ago on this very day, I was sworn in as your mayor. As it was then and has been every day since, it is the honor of my professional life,” Strickland said.
At his New Year’s Eve Prayer Breakfast Tuesday, the mayor urged Memphians to volunteer with two organizations teaching second graders to read and touted a plan rolled out by the city, county, and SCS to create universal needs-based Pre-K countywide.
In his address Wednesday, Strickland echoed that call and announced his administration will launch a new program called the Public Service Corps. The program is aimed at helping high school drop outs or those with criminal backgrounds that have completed Manhood University and Women Offering Women Support (WOWS), existing programs the city offers.
Strickland said 25 people will be in the initial class, and the city will offer them part time jobs picking up litter while they’re earning a GED or attending community college or trade school.
“We have to start small. Hopefully, we can build some money into the city budget and expand the program. I’d also like to raise some private philanthropy money because I want hundreds of people going through the program,” said Strickland.
Incoming Memphis City Council Chairwoman Patrice Robinson offered a message of unity to her body during Wednesday’s ceremony. The chair-elect said the council this term will look to make Memphis a better place for all, putting a focus on areas of the city that may not have seen much in terms of development or resources.
“The council is the most powerful tool in our city government. And we want to make sure that we ensure that all voices we can are being heard when decisions are being made,” said Michalyn Easter-Thomas, an incoming council member.
Easter-Thomas is one of the new faces joining the council. The group is already making history, with five African-American women serving on the body together for the first time.
But as the faces of the council change, the issues confronting the city remain the same. MPD reported 190 homicides in 2019, six more than the year prior.
Strickland said the city needs to hire hundreds of police officers over the next four years to rebuild MPD. The number of commissioned officers sits around 2,100 currently, up from a low of near 1,900, he said.
“The level of violent crime is too high. It’s little comfort that over the last two years the violent crime rate has gone down. It’s not gone down enough,” said Strickland.
In the short term, the incoming council still must approve MLGW’s budget which is being held in limbo. The outgoing body voted down proposed electric rate increases in December after lengthy debate.
“It’s not about rate increases,” said Robinson, “What it’s about is making sure that the infrastructure in our community is stable, and we all have reliable utilities in our community.”
MLGW’s leadership already got permission from their board to ask the council for a new set of electric rate increases in the new year.
The new council does not have much down time. Their first meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 7.
