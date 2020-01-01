MPD warns Memphians of DUI safety for New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Year’s Eve is all about celebrating a new beginning. For roughly 25,000 people, Downtown Memphis will be the spot they choose to ring in 2020, according to Memphis Police.
MPD says that’s why they’ll have a strong presence in the area -- particularly on and around Beale Street.
"Those officers will be on foot. Those officers will be in the crowd and also stationed along the perimeters and in vehicles,” said Colonel Keith Watson.
Officials says security guards will also be on Beale Street checking IDs.
MPD has some tips if you’re planning on going out Tuesday night. Travel in groups, park in a well-lit area, report suspicious activity and avoid posting your location on social media. Officers say it’s an invitation to let people know you’re not home.
WMC Action News 5 also talked to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies want to remind people of the dangers of drinking and driving.
Last year, during the New Year’s Eve weekend deputies made three DUI arrests, that’s down from the previous year, which was at five.
"Call a friend. Call a cab. Call an Uber. Just call someone, a neighbor,” said SCSO DUI Unit Sergeant Kevin Sathongnhoth.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will also have additional patrols out county-wide thanks to a state grant.
