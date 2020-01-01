OVC play starts for E. Illinois, Tennessee St.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State's Wesley Harris, Michael Littlejohn and Emmanuel Egbuta have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.