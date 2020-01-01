Oxford woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford police investigation led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman after a victim reported that their credit card and cell phone were stolen from a church on Dec. 14.
Amy Dornbusch was taken into custody Monday when the victim learned through email that their credit card was being used to make multiple online purchases, according to Oxford Police Department.
Investigators connected Dornbusch to the theft and charged her with credit card fraud and identity theft. Her bond is set at $2,500.
