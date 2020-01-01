Rain moves in late tonight, cooler this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry today with sunshine in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 50s this afternoon, which is near average for the start of January. It will be cloudy tonight and rain will move in after midnight. Lows will dip into the mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 46. Winds south 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a low pressure system pushes north out of Texas, it will bring rain into the Mid-South. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain possible. There will also be light showers on Friday and drizzle could continue in our eastern counties through Friday night. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s at the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Drizzle will be possible early Saturday morning, but any rain will be clearing out by the afternoon. Sunshine will return on Sunday. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front, so highs will only be in the 40s Saturday and around 50 degrees Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will go up to the lower to mid 50s at the start of next week. Monday will be dry, but more rain could move in on Tuesday night.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.