Rain tomorrow & Friday followed by briefly cooler temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will continue to thicken up tonight as our next weather system approaches. A stray shower possible tonight but most of us will stay dry until after midnight. More widespread rain will arrive by early tomorrow morning and showers will continue through Friday.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 46. Winds south 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Periods of heavy rain. 80%. High: 55. Winds south 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a low pressure system will track north out of Texas, it will bring rain into the Mid-South. Expect periods of rain on and off all day Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain possible. There will also be light showers on Friday and drizzle could continue in our eastern counties through Friday night. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s at the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Drizzle and possibly a few flurries will be possible early Saturday morning, but any rain will be clearing out by the afternoon. Sunshine will finally return on Sunday. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front, so highs will only be in the 40s Saturday and around 50 degrees Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will go up to the lower to mid 50s at the start of next week. Monday will be dry, but more rain could move in on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.