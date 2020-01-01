SIUE, Belmont start OVC play

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zeke Moore is averaging 12.3 points to lead the way for the Cougars. Tyresse Williford is also a primary contributor, accounting for 8.8 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Adam Kunkel, who is averaging 18.1 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 36.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.