Tennessee Basketball Prep Polls, Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS:
SPORTS DIRECTORS:
The 2020 Tennessee AP high school boy's and girl's basketball polls will be released every Monday during the season starting Jan. 6, including Martin Luther King and President's Day.
All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Tennessee are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.
The AP has a website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/tnpoll
Members can vote each week from midnight Saturday to 2 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.
If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP prior to the opening of voting for a username and password.
For login information or if you have questions contact the AP Data Center at 800-300-8340 or apscores(at sign)ap.org, or chills@ap.org.
The AP