Thousands ring in the New Year on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What better place to ring in the New Year than the number one tourist attraction in the state of Tennessee.
“I worked today and came down here to Beale Street after work to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” said Leroy Kibble.
Kibble’s 19-year-old grandson, Tyerik Eubanks, enthusiastically joined his grandfather and grandmother for the evening.
“I wouldn’t be here without family,” he said. “Family is life. I love my family.”
Vendor James Postlewait sells neon lighted hats, glasses and necklaces for living on the historic street. He says New Year’s Eve sales are among his most brisk, up there with Memphis in May and St. Patrick’s Day. Little clear plastic guns that shoot out bubbles, he says, are among his best sellers with young and old alike.
“I never thought I’d be here on Beale Street,” he told WMC Action News 5. “Selling little bubble guns. I mean, drunks will buy them all night and have a ball blowing bubbles, you know what I mean?”
New to the party this year -- a disco ball that will raise up, not drop down at midnight to signify moving up to a new decade. It replaces the guitar drop from previous years.
Security on Beale Street was tight with plenty of Memphis Police, SkyCops and MATA busses protecting thousands of revelers.
Many of those on Beale were football fans in town to watch their teams, Kansas State and Navy, play in the 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl. And even though Maggie Figurilli’s K-State Wildcats lost the game, she says Beale Street and the Bluff City get a big W.
“Everything in Memphis is so close and easy to get to,” she said. “And the people are so friendly. We love it here! And the food… the food is amazing!”
So farewell 2019, and hello to a New Year filled with new promise.
“We’re going to be ready for 2020,” said Danita Kibble as she and husband Leroy and grandson Tyerik picked out party favors and hats from James Postlewait’s cart. “2020 is going to be off the chain! We have a lot of things to do in 2020!”
An estimated 25,000 people were expected to pack Beale Street to watch the disco ball go up on New Year’s Eve.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.