Best Life: Game-Changing Sponge Detects Deadly Cancer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Anyone from babies to seniors can suffer from GERD, a chronic condition that causes acid reflux and heartburn. But did you know, GERD can be an early sign of cancer? This year, 20,000 people will be told they have esophageal cancer. Now a new way to detect the beginnings of it can be done in just minutes at your doctor’s office.