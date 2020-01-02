Best Life: Push for federal paid leave for mothers in the workforce

Ashley MacLeay is packing up and moving out, she and her husband need more room for their expanding family. When little Michael arrives, MacLeay will take two weeks of vacation offered by her employer, followed by six weeks of unpaid leave, under the family leave and medical act. In fact, one in four women go back to work within two weeks because they cannot afford to lose the pay or their job. MacLeay admits it could get tight in those weeks without her paycheck.