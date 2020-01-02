Georgia looks to knock off No. 9 Memphis

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis' Precious Achiuwa has averaged 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 12 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Anthony Edwards has averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 14 points and 8.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 31.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 32 over his last five games. He's also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.