Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas judge orders officer who shot motorist reinstated
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Little Rock has been ordered to reinstate a police office who was fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Thursday reversed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission's ruling upholding the termination of Officer Charles Starks over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.
PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
Victims of Johnson County plane crash identified
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT-FATAL SHOOTING
Memphis kidnapping suspect fatally shot in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during a traffic stop near the Mississippi River bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say officers responded to a report early Tuesday of two men who were seen forcing a man into the trunk of a car. Memphis police tried to pull over the car, but the driver didn't stop and crossed into Arkansas. There, police forced the vehicle to stop and the driver fled and was later shot and killed by police. Officers say a 61-year-old man was found alive inside the car's trunk.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Prosecutor clears Arkansas officers in fatal shooting of man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Two northwestern Arkansas police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man who police say “ambushed and executed” another officer. Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett on Monday ruled that Fayetteville police Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce were justified in the Dec. 7 shooting of 35-year-old London Phillips. Police say Phillips had fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr as Carr sat in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters and that Floyd and Eucce heard the shots from inside the station, ran outside and fatally shot Phillips.
MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues. The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the trade war and the global economic slowdown will be drags on the overall Mid-America economy for the first half of 2020. But he expects overall regional growth to remain soft but positive. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
ARKANSAS CASINOS
Arkansas high court allows commission to issue casino permit
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court will not prohibit the Racing Commission from issuing a casino license to applicants in one county after a company whose license was rejected called for an intervention. Arkansas voters legalized casino gambling in 2018 at racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis and sites in Jefferson and Pope counties. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the commission is allowed to issue a license in Pope County. A Pulaski County circuit judge will also not be required to expedite a case brought by a Mississippi gaming operator alleging sole claim to the license.