Man charged in New Year’s Day assault, hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 30-year-old man is in jail after being charged with two violent crimes.
Kenneth Lyles is charged with punching a woman at a bar during New Year celebrations, then running over the mother of his child and not stopping later that night.
According to court documents, Memphis Police received a call about the hit and run at the Peabody Parking Garage near Peabody Place and Main Street around 2:15 a.m. New Year's Day.
Witnesses say they saw Lyles fighting with a woman when they tried to stop the fight. Lyles got into a truck, hit the woman and drove off.
Court documents identified the victim as Lyles' girlfriend and mother of his child.
Witnesses were able to get a suspect vehicle description and ID him in a photo line up.
The victim was in critical condition after being hit, with a fractured skull, internal bleeding, swelling and cuts to her head and face.
Police say that same night they received a complaint that a woman had been punched several times inside Silly Goose Bar on Peabody Place in Downtown Memphis.
The victim told police a man punched her three times in the face and said he was a Shelby County officer, which court documents say she recorded those comments.
Lyles was found not to be a deputy with the Sheriff's Office.
He was again identified as the suspect in that crime via a photo line up.
Lyles is also facing vandalism charges from earlier this year where he’s accused of damaging a woman’s car window and garage -- that same woman is the victim in the hit and run case.
Court documents say one of the vandalism incidents happened after the victim refused to continue a relationship with him.
All the charges equal more than $200,000 in bond for Lyles. He’s expected back in court next week.
