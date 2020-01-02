Modernized Cooper-Young intersection features talking pedestrian signals, improved ramps and more

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 10:52 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-awaited intersection in Cooper-Young is finally finished.

The new crossing at Cooper and Central features talking pedestrian signals to help people with visual impairments know when it’s safe to cross.

Crews installed new crosswalk markings, improved sidewalk ramps and upgraded traffic signals for the busy intersection.

The intersection at Cooper and Central has been considered one of the city’s most dangerous intersections by city officials.

City council approved funding to modernize this intersection for pedestrians in 2018 and construction was underway for several months.

At one point, construction was delayed because a city contractor was waiting for metal utility poles.

