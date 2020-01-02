More rain through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue off and on tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 mph or so. Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inch possible.
FRIDAY: Showers are possible in the morning with clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s to around 60 with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers early with more clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 30s with increasing northwest winds making it feel much colder.
WEEKEND: Clouds are likely with afternoon sunshine on SATURDAY. It will stay chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder. Sun will break out for many areas in the afternoon. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Saturday night. Highs will be around 50 SUNDAY with more sun.
NEXT WEEK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds MONDAY - WEDNESDAY with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s each night. Our next significant rain chance may not arrive until next Thursday night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
