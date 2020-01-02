North Miss. man is fourth MDOC inmate to die in custody since Sunday

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate died after a riot and fire at the Mississippi State Penitentiary Thursday, according to our NBC-affiliate WTVA.
The Sunflower County sheriff confirmed multiple others were injured. It is now the fourth death across Mississippi prisons.
All Mississippi state prisons remain on lockdown following a string of prison fights that left four inmates dead and several others injured.
The latest fatality is 26-year-old Gregory Emary of Hernando, Mississippi. Emary was killed Thursday morning at the MDOC Regional Correctional Facility in Chickasaw County where he was serving a 16-year sentence for burglary.
It’s still unclear to Chickasaw County investigators what started the deadly fight inside Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility just after midnight Thursday. Two other inmates were taken to the hospital, One inmate was hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery for stab wounds. A third inmate received stitches for a head injury.
Emary is the fourth Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate to die in custody since Sunday.
Forty-year-old Terrandance Dobbins, died at South Mississippi Correctional Institution on Sunday following what a DOC spokesperson called a “major disturbance”. Wednesday, the Mississippi State Penitentiary prison doctor pronounced 25-year-old Walter Gates dead following a fight among inmates. Tuesday said Walter Gates, 25, suffered multiple stab wounds and died after a fight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Emary was the father of two young boys.
He began serving a 16-year sentence in 2016 for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Tate County. Family members said he was looking forward to getting out early, as soon as August, and that he was anxious to see his children, and begin a new chapter in life. WMC Action News 5 hasn’t been able to confirm whether Emary had been approved for early release.
A statement from The Mississippi Department of Corrections reads in part: “All available resources are being used to address disturbances occurring around the state. The MDOC is being responsive in investigating the violence.”
As a result of the lockdown movement of inmates will be limited to only emergencies. MDOC has canceled visitation this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.