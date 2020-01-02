Nurse gives birth to first baby of 2020 at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eleven minutes after the start of 2020, staff at Regional One delivered the first baby of the year.
Secillia Mitchell and Antoine James are all smiles as they look at their baby boy.
Riley Andrew James made his way into the world early Wednesday morning.
At 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Riley was the first baby delivered at Regional One in 2020.
"As my pregnancy went along and he got bigger and bigger and I'm bigger and bigger, people were like, you're not going to make it to 1/1,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell made it to the hospital Tuesday night around 8 and at 12:11 New Year’s Day Riley made his debut.
The mother of, now, four says she couldn't picture having Riley at any other hospital. She says Regional One is like home.
“I'm actually a labor and delivery nurse here,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell has worked at the labor and delivery center for more than five years. Antoine James is a paramedic with the Memphis Fire Department.
A few years ago, Mitchell actually went into labor and had her daughter while she was at work.
Mitchell says she's always wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse. Being pregnant while at work gives her the chance to relate to patients in more ways than one.
"You see the good. You see the bad, but I would not have my child anywhere else. This is a place that we call home and everyone is like family,” said Mitchell.
