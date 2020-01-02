One dead, two injured after fight at Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility

One dead, two injured after fight at Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility
Gregory Emary (Source: Family)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 2, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 11:09 AM

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One inmate is dead and two are injured after a fight at the MDOC Regional Correctional Facility in Chickasaw County, according to Sheriff Jim Meyers.

WTVA reports Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed that 26-year-old Gregory Emary of Hernando was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emary is the third inmate to die at a Mississippi prison this week, despite a statewide lockdown.

One inmate was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for injuries, said Meyers. The other inmate was taken to a hospital in Calhoun County to be treated for lacerations to the head.

Reports of a riot were confirmed by jail personnel early Thursday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.