Rain moves in today and sticks around tomorrow

Showers are sitting in areas along and south of I-40 this morning. Rain will be on and off all day, but you will have dry periods in the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there is not a threat for severe weather. Rain will pick back up overnight and it will be another rainy day tomorrow. Highs today will reach the mid-50s and lows will be in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 55. Winds will be south 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 51. Winds south 5 mph.
FRIDAY: We are expecting scattered showers for most of the day and night on Friday. Rain will gradually move east, so most of the rain will be off to our east by Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the afternoon and then rapidly drop into the 30s tomorrow night.
WEEKEND: Drizzle will be possible early Saturday morning, but any rain will be clearing out by the afternoon. We will also start out with cloud cover, but that will also gradually clear. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front, so highs will only be in the 40s Saturday and around 50 degrees Sunday. Lows will be in the 30 all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will go up to the lower to mid-50s at the start of next week. A stray shower will be possible late Monday into the day Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
