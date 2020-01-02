Shelby County home goes up in flames near Macon Rd.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County home went up in flames Wednesday just before 7 p.m. but luckily no one was injured.
Within minutes, the Shelby County Fire Department responded to the home near Macon Road in the Cordova Ridge area after receiving multiple calls reporting a house fire.
While working to secure the blaze, firefighters searched the home but no one was inside.
Shelby County fire says the fire was under control within an hour. Memphis and Germantown fire also responded to the scene for assistance.
Fire officials believe the fire was burning for a while before it was reported.
The cause of the fire has not been reported.
