Police: Suspect arrested after running over woman in Downtown parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South driver is behind bars after investigators said he ran over a pedestrian in a Downtown Memphis parking garage.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault at the Peabody Place Parking Garage.
Witnesses told police they noticed two people arguing. They tried to stop the argument when an unknown man tried to flee the scene in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver struck the victim with the front end of his truck.
The woman that was hit by the truck is suffering a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, swelling head/face and a laceration under the right eye.
The driver left the scene in an unknown direction. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers identified the suspect as Kenneth Lyles. MPD said Lyles had several domestic violence occurrences in the past.
Lyles has been charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, duty to give info and render aid, vandalism $2,500 - $10,000, vandalism $1,000 or less, assault-bodily harm, and criminal impersonation.
He’s expected in court Jan. 2. No bond information is available at this time.
