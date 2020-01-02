Tracking rain to end the week

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Drizzle will be possible on Saturday morning, but any rain we see will clear out by the afternoon. Clouds will greet us Saturday morning but that will also clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front and low-pressure system that is bringing the rain to end this week. Highs for Saturday will only be in the middle 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.