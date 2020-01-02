Tracking rain to end the week

A pair of low-pressure systems are pushing moisture into the region, giving us rain today and linger into Friday.
Showers will continue across the Mid-South today, as we track a pair of low-pressure systems across the region. Expect cloudy skies and rain with highs in the middle 50s along with south winds around 5 to 15 mph. Rain will become more sporadic this afternoon and evening, with some places experience a dry patch here or there. Rain could be heavy at times, especially for locations in North Mississippi and near the Tennessee River Valley. Rain will continue overnight, and we are expecting another rainy day for Friday. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s with cloudy skies, rain, and south winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain: 80%. Winds: South around 5 to 15 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 80%. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 51.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers will be in the forecast tomorrow. Expected during the day and into the night across the region. The rain will gradually push east Friday, so most of the rain will be east of the metro by Saturday morning. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Drizzle will be possible on Saturday morning, but any rain we see will clear out by the afternoon. Clouds will greet us Saturday morning but that will also clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front and low-pressure system that is bringing the rain to end this week. Highs for Saturday will only be in the middle 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will be back in the middle 50s for Monday with low sin the upper 30s. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible during the day. Highs Tuesday in the lower 50s with lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.