Woman arrested, accused of shooting cousin over disagreement on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman who they say is responsible for shooting her juvenile cousin on Dec. 30 after a disagreement on Facebook.
The victim’s mother reported that her cousin, Cherece Lewis, had shot her son in the head at their home on Drake Street.
The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
According to an affidavit, her other young son said he was standing on the front porch when Lewis started firing shots at the residence from inside a vehicle.
The victim’s mother said Lewis also pointed a gun with a red beam at her, but didn’t fire it.
Police say one of the shots Lewis fired struck another nearby home with three people inside.
Lewis is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
