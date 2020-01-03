Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy in Ark. suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who was last seen Friday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.
Julian Boyd is described as a light skin black male, around four feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities are unsure what the child was wearing before he went missing.
Julian was last seen with a black male named Napoleon Haire. Haire drives a 2001 grey Lexus 300 -- Arkansas license plate 058YST.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
