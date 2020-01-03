Analysis: 6 women have held statewide office in Mississippi

The first woman to win a statewide office established in the constitution was Evelyn Gandy, a Hattiesburg attorney who was elected state treasurer in 1959. She had already served in the Mississippi House of Representatives, a district office. Gandy ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1963 and then won a second term as state treasurer in 1967. She won her second statewide office, insurance commissioner, in 1971. And, Gandy was elected lieutenant governor in 1975.