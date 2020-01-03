Belmont looks to extend streak vs E. Illinois

TEAM LEADERSHIP: George Dixon is averaging 13 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Marvin Johnson is also a big contributor, putting up 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Adam Kunkel, who is averaging 17.6 points.ACCURATE ADAM: Kunkel has connected on 41.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last five games. He's also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.