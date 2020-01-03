Breezy and colder to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with one last chance of showers this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s into the 40s late.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. It will feel like the low 30s by sunrise. Winds will turn northwest at 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Some clouds early with sunshine for much of the area during the day. Clouds could linger in west TN and northeast MS. It will remain breezy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds northwest at 10-15 mph. It will remain clear and cold Saturday night with lows in the low 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Lows will be in the upper 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday but drop into the low 50s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday with rain and storms possible by Friday with our next major storm system.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
