Burger King employee arrested, accused of pointing gun at customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trip through a fast food drive-thru went terribly wrong for one customer when police said an employee pulled a gun on her.
The altercation occurred on New Year’s day at the Burger King on Deadrick Avenue and Airways Boulevard.
“It's like the very first day of the year, so it's a very bad way to start the year,” said J.P., Burger King employee.
J.P. says he was working at the time of the incident.
The victim told police she was in the drive-thru when she complained that her order was wrong.
Then, the victim said 38-year-old Oderrial Moore-Williams began cursing and yelling at her.
According to J.P., the employee that the victim is talking about is actually a manager.
“My boss asked her to leave, she would not leave,” said J.P.
Police said Moore-Williams came outside and pointed a gun at the customer.
The Burger King employee is now facing an aggravated assault charge and she's lost her job.
A burger king spokesperson said in part:
“We take the safety and security of everyone at Burger King restaurants very seriously. This behavior does not reflect our expectations. The franchise is fully cooperating with the authorities and has terminated the employee”
Burger King does not allow employees to have weapons on the premises.
In the police report, the victim said she pretended to grab something from her vehicle out of fear. A witness said he saw the victim reach under her front car seat but he didn’t see the victim grab anything.
That same witness said Moore-Williams put the handgun in a brown paper bag and handed it to another woman who drove off from the scene.
The Burger King employee will have her first appearance before the judge on Friday.
