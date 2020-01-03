City leaders float cost concerns over implementation of public safety sales tax referendum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three months after Memphis voters approved hiking sales taxes to restore benefits cut to police and fire in 2014, city officials are saying publicly they’re concerned there won’t be enough sales tax money generated to cover the costs over time.
The police and fire associations told WMC Action News 5 they’ve never had concerns about the solvency of their plan, which is expected to be a hot topic among Mayor Jim Strickland and the new Memphis City Council in 2020.
Strickland said Wednesday after being sworn in for his second term that his administration is still crunching the numbers on the benefit restoration. Strickland advised he will produce hard figures on the issue this spring when he presents his budget.
“For the first few years, the sales tax revenue will be enough to cover the expenses associated with improved benefits for police and fire. It will eventually run out of money. And we’re going to have to deal with it on the front end,” Strickland said.
Incoming city council chairwoman Patrice Robinson said Wednesday she is very concerned about potential cost overruns.
“Until we get all the information and get all the presentations we won’t be able to know. And that’s a real concern because I don’t want anyone to be disappointed,” she said.
City voters passed the public safety referendum in October that adds a half percent to sales tax, earmarked for public safety. It would bring back benefits cut in 2014 to police and fire. The associations launched a signature gathering campaign to get the issue on the ballot when Memphis City Council members declined to put it on there themselves. Voters ended up approving it by 52 percent.
“Nobody told us during all this time, a year and a half, we’ve been fooling with this. And nobody said anything about the dollar figure or nothing,” said Thomas Malone, President of the MFFA.
Leaders with the MFFA and MPA said the sales tax was estimated to bring in $52 million annually using a state projection formula, and according to their calculations only $35 million would be needed to restore benefits. The groups said they are eager to meet with city officials to find a solution if there is a cost problem, and they do not want it to be passed on to taxpayers.
“We’ve been in this together from the start to the end. At no time have we ever thought about forcing the council or the mayor to increase property tax. Nor do we ever expect them to increase property tax for this program,” said Malone.
Strickland is expected to present his budget in April. The associations said they anticipate having more meetings with the city before then to resolve potential issues.
The collection of the additional sales tax revenue started in Memphis on Jan. 1, 2020.
