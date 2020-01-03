Coach Jason Garrett is still a Cowboy... for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the NFL, the Cowboys are STILL trying to figure out what to do with head coach Jason Garrett.
Everyone was expecting the Dallas bench boss to be fired once the season was over. But, after three days and three meetings with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Garrett is still on staff.
Reports said they could be talking about waiting to have a new coach set, or they’re trying to find Garrett a front-office position with the team.
The Cowboys finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs this season.
