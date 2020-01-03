FedEx to host weekend hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re 18 or older and need a job, FedEx is hiring part-time workers!
The Memphis based shipping giant is holding a job fair Saturday from 8 to 3 p.m.
Bring two forms of valid identification, like a driver’s license, social security card or passport to 2874 Business Park Drive right off of Democrat Road.
Medical coverage and other benefits like tuition assistance are available for those who who are hired.
There are no educational requirements, but you will be subject to a criminal background check and drug screening.
