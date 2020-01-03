Few showers to end the week, expecting more sunshine this weekend

We continue to track a low pressure and associated cold front that will keep a few showers to end the week.
We are tracking showers across the region today. While not a washout like yesterday, we are tracking a line of heavy rain along a cold front this evening. As the front pushes east, we will gradually clear the clouds out through tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs today will climb near 60 degrees and overnight lows tonight will plummet into the upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain: 60%. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 37.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain is expected to be east of the region by sunrise Saturday and clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front, with highs on Saturday only in the middle 40s and lows Saturday night in the lower 30s. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Middle 50s for highs will return on Monday under partly cloudy skies and lows will drop into the upper 30s. A dry cold front will push across the region Monday night, dropping highs into the lower 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Lows for midweek will also drop into the lower 30s. We are back into the middle 40s by Thursday with increasing clouds and few showers during the day.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.