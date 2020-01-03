Few showers to end the week, expecting more sunshine this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Middle 50s for highs will return on Monday under partly cloudy skies and lows will drop into the upper 30s. A dry cold front will push across the region Monday night, dropping highs into the lower 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Lows for midweek will also drop into the lower 30s. We are back into the middle 40s by Thursday with increasing clouds and few showers during the day.