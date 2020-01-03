5 Great Things: Strickland pushes for youth literacy; First baby of 2020 delivered at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the first few days of 2020 come to an end, let’s look back at 5 Great Things that happened across the Mid-South.
Memphis city leaders started off the new year with a prayer breakfast, focusing on literacy. Mayor Jim Strickland issued a call to action for volunteers to join two programs teaching second graders to read.
Eleven minutes after the start of 2020, staff at Regional One delivered the first baby of the year. Secillia Mitchell and Antoine James welcomed their baby boy, Riley Andrew, into the world early Wednesday morning. At eight pounds, 10 ounces, Riley was the first baby delivered at Regional One in 2020.
Over at Methodist Germantown Hospital, baby Joselyn was born at 12:55 on New Year's Day -- weighing six pounds, five ounces. Her mom, Devon, says her birth is a great way to start the new year and a new family. Joselyn is her first born.
Before Kansas State and Navy faced off in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl... they visited St. Jude. Players visited with the patients, signed autographs and snapped some photos, all while having a good time and bringing a smile to many kid's faces.
The Bluff City made the Forbes list of Best Places to Visit in 2020. Memphis made the list because it is “bubbling over with soul and style.” The list praises the Stax Museum and the Hattiloo Theater, James Beard nominated chefs and, of course, Beale Street.
