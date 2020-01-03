Grizzlies fall short to Kings for their first game in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a night when Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December, the team celebrates with a game on the west coast at Sacramento Wednesday night.
Grizzlies played against the Kings in the Golden One Center. Morant has won every rookie of the month award so far, and he’s also 10th in the balloting for the west in February’s NBA All-Star Game
Morant with 23 points and seven assists.
Both Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Dillon Brooks were on fire in the first half, helping Memphis grab a 20 point lead. Problem is, after a 42 point first quarter, the Grizz got outscored 37-18 in the second.
Memphis rights the ship with a big 3rd quarter as Jae Crowder scores 13 in the frame to take the lead.
In the end, the Grizzlies fall 128-123. Memphis had 17 turnovers total, 14 coming in the 2nd and 4th quarters, including just one 3-pointer in the final frame.
There lies the problem. This Griz unit is good enough to build early leads, but not consistently good enough to hold them under pressure. That’s what you get from a young team.
The key will be to see improvement in this area going forward, to really have hope for the future of this current group.
Next game, Grizzlies stay on the road to L.A. Clippers on a back to back Friday night.
