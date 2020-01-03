Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a motorist drove over a curb in downtown Nashville and nearly hit three on-duty sheriff's deputies walking there. An arrest affidavit obtained by news outlets says 20-year-old Tyler Alcantar was driving through the city center early Wednesday when he got into a fight. It's unclear who Alcantar is accused of arguing with. The incident report says Alcantar narrowly avoided hitting several cars before driving toward the sidewalk and charging at the Davidson County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies made it out of the way and held the man until metro police arrived to arrest him. He's charged with three counts of assault against an officer.