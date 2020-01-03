Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

BC-TN-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-TENNESSEE
Fellow Republican to seek seat of accused Tennessee lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fellow Republican plans to run for the seat of a Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct. Ex-Savannah, Tennessee City Manager Garry Welch made his campaign announcement for Rep. David Byrd's seat in The Courier newspaper this week. Early last year, The Tennessean reported that Byrd told GOP colleagues during a closed-door meeting he wouldn't run again. Byrd later said he'd make a public statement by the end of September. He hasn't said publicly whether he'll seek reelection. Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago as a high school teacher and their basketball coach. He wasn't charged.
POLICE OFFICER-FATAL CRASH
Man arrested after officer dies chasing suspect across I-65
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have made another arrest after a Tennessee police officer was struck and killed while chasing a suspect across an interstate highway. The Tennessean reports 19-year-old Emani C. Martin Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Nashville. He faces charges including evading arrest and reckless endangerment. Martin is suspected of being the man Hendersonville police officer Spencer Bristol was chasing on foot across Interstate 65 when he was hit by a car. Authorities initially identified another person as the suspect. Authorities say Bristol had been pursuing a fleeing car that crashed. The driver was arrested, but the passenger fled on foot with Bristol chasing him.
AP-TN-RADON KITS
Tennessee officials offering free radon test kits this month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans can access free radon testing kits this month. The state Department of Environment and Conservation says one kit will be made available per household to test for the colorless, odorless, naturally-occurring radioactive gas that threatens human health when trapped in homes and other confined spaces. The department says radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the country, and the number one cause among non-smokers. The gas is produced when uranium breaks down in rocks and soils. It can only be detected in a home through testing. Gov. Bill Lee has declared January as “Radon Detection Month.”
TVA-RAINFALL
Tennessee Valley saw 2nd most rainfall in 2019; 2nd to 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility says the Tennessee Valley endured its second-highest rainfall total on record in 2019, trailing only 2018. According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the Tennessee Valley Authority says the Tennessee River Basin averaged almost 15.5 inches above normal last year, including the wettest February recorded. The utility's River Forecast Center says the river basin saw 66.4 inches of rain last year, compared to 67 inches in 2018. A River Forecast Center official says wetter than normal weather is forecast for the next three months. The utility includes all of Tennessee and parts of six other southeastern states.
OFFICER ASSAULT
Tennessee police charge driver with trying to hit 3 deputies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a motorist drove over a curb in downtown Nashville and nearly hit three on-duty sheriff's deputies walking there. An arrest affidavit obtained by news outlets says 20-year-old Tyler Alcantar was driving through the city center early Wednesday when he got into a fight. It's unclear who Alcantar is accused of arguing with. The incident report says Alcantar narrowly avoided hitting several cars before driving toward the sidewalk and charging at the Davidson County sheriff’s deputies. The deputies made it out of the way and held the man until metro police arrived to arrest him. He's charged with three counts of assault against an officer.
WELCOME CENTER
Welcome center in southern Kentucky closes for updates
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A welcome center in southern Kentucky has closed for demolition and reconstruction. WBKO-TV cited the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in reporting that the Simpson County Welcome Center closed Thursday for the project. It was built in 1974, hasn't had a major upgrade in decades and needs frequent minor repairs. The center will have limited access for commercial trucks during the closure. The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. Officials say it will be ADA compliant and will have increased safety features, more bathrooms and improved signage.