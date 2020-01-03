Missing Bartlett child found safe, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett Police confirm a missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe.
Jack Vincent Wooten was last seen at Buffalo Springs Lane and Guffin Road, near Rivercrest Elementary School.
He is five feet, five inches and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and blue shoes.
Authorities say Wooten is developmentally delayed.
If you see him, please call Bartlett Police at 901-385-5555 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.