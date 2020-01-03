Lipscomb, FGCU meet in conference play

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb's Ahsan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Andrew Fleming have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.SOLID SCOTT: Zach Scott has connected on 33 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.