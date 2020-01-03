Lyft driver robbed, carjacked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a violent attack on the job.
It was New Year’s Day when police say the Lyft driver was attacked, robbed and his car taken.
Two men, 21-year-old Lest Freeman and 18-year-old Lanarious Freeman, are charged in the case.
The 22-year-old Lyft driver told police he picked up the two men and dropped them off at the 900 block of North Second.
The driver said that's when Lanarious Freeman started choking him, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The driver said he tried to fight them off and Lest Freeman started hitting him in the head and face with a weapon, then took his phone and wallet. The driver said he was able to escape and ran for help.
Memphis police spotted the stolen Lyft car at a Marathon gas station thirty minutes after the reported carjacking.
Police said Lanarious Freeman was still in the car but Lest was inside the store, apparently trying to use the stolen bank cards. Both men admitted to the carjacking, according to police.
Officers found several bank cards in the trash in the men’s restroom and one in the store’s ATM all belonging to the Lyft driver.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.