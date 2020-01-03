Mid-South business headlines: Christ Community expanding; LA-based investor enters Memphis market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The MBJ recently sat down with Richard Smith to discuss a busy couple years in the life of the Greater Memphis Chamber, including the challenges he faced, tasks he accomplished, and his vision for the organization's future. MBJ also spoke with Beverly Robertson to discuss a busy year in the life of the Greater Memphis Chamber, including what she's learned, how she's getting the community more involved, and how's she'll grow existing businesses.
Christ Community is entering its 25th year with eight Memphis metro locations and a location in Jackson, Tennessee, that is set to open Jan. 7, 2020. The nonprofit health care provider is planning to expand its facility where it all started, on South Third. Back in December, Belz Enterprises sold its shopping center to Christ Community for $1.7 million.
An L.A. based investor is entering the Memphis market. Highwoods Properties unloaded the International Place IV building to the firm, becoming its first office tower in the Bluff City. It was a $76 million purchase.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.