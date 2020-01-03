Morehead St. looks for home win vs Tenn. Tech

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State's Justin Thomas, Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JR.: Jr. Clay has connected on 25.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last five games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.