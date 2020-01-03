MSP inmates moved to housing units as lockdown continues at all Miss. prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has moved inmates at MSP to more secure housing units on prison grounds to contain the violence as lockdown continues at all state, private, and regional facilities.
The lockdown will remain in place until further notice as MDOC continues to investigate the most recent violence in the prison system.
Five inmates have died and several have been injured in MDOC custody since Sunday.
One death occurred at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. Two deaths occurred at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and one at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility in Houston, Miss.
MDOC confirms the fifth death and a minor fire which occurred at MSP are unrelated to the major disturbances.
The department has confirmed that some of the major disturbances are gang-related.
