No decision yet for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagavailoa stay with the Crimson Tide, or leave early for the NFL?
The prolific, but injury-prone signal-caller said he’ll make his decision known on Monday.
As a sophomore this season, Tagovailoa completed 71.4% of his passes for 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games.
But he suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State Nov. 16 which required surgery. Tagovailoa has also suffered injuries to both ankles during his collegiate career and had surgery for a high ankle sprain in October.
However, he missed just one game against Arkansas before returning to the field. But, there’s no denying Tagovailoa is one of the best draft prospects in the country IF he declares.
