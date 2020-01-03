On and off rain today, more sun this weekend

We are waking up to rain again this morning and there will be on and off showers all day. Although you will have breaks in the rain this afternoon, a line of heavy rain will move in this evening along a cold front. As the front moves east, we will gradually clear clouds out tomorrow morning. Highs will climb to around 60 degrees this afternoon. Lows tonight will plummet into the mid to upper 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. High: 59. Winds will be southwest 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 37. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Rain will be east of the area by sunrise Saturday and clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front, so highs will only be in the 40s Saturday and around 50 degrees Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the mid-50s on Monday, but a dry cold front will move through that night, which will bring highs back down to the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 30s next week. It will be dry through Wednesday, but we are expecting a few showers on Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.