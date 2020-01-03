Ole Miss hires controversial defensive assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is no stranger to controversy, and he’s kicking up a dust storm with the announcement of hiring D.J. Durkin as one of his defensive assistants.
Durkin was the head coach at Maryland when a player died under his watch after complications of heatstroke during conditioning drills.
A 9-1-1 call was not placed until almost an hour after the player, Jordan McNair, collapsed on the field.
Durkin was put on administrative leave after players complained of a “toxic culture” in his program and was fired a day after his reinstatement.
In addition to his tenure at Maryland, Durkin has also worked as a defensive coordinator at high profile programs like Florida and Michigan. He is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the sport.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.