Pet of the Week: Kickoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meet Kickoff from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County!
She’s a one and half-year-old Tabby who is laid back but a bit curious. She interacts well with other animals but is comfortable with being alone.
The humane society says Kickoff has chronic asthma and needs a special litter to help prevent respiratory disease.
She also enjoys playing with catnip toys!
If you would like to adopt Kickoff, visit the humane society at 935 Farm Road. Kickoff’s adoption fee is $100 an includes her microchip and all up to date vaccines.
