Tennessee beats Indiana in the Gator Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols are back in the bowl business at the Gator Bowl. The game took place in Jacksonville, Florida Thursday night.
Vols took on the Indiana Hoosiers, who haven’t been to a bowl since 2016. Hoosiers take control in the 3rd quarter, going up 22-9. But, the Vols battled back, getting a 3-yard touchdown with 4:30 left.
UT then trailed 22-16. Tennessee went for the onside kick, and look who gets it? It’s Eric Gray! Eventually, Tennessee wins the Gator Bowl beating Indiana with a final score 23-22
Both teams end their seasons with 8-5 records.
